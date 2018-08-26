Sun Life Financial INC Takes Position in Verso Corp (VRS)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the second quarter valued at $28,408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Verso by 138.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 968,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verso by 146.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 784,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verso by 63.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 601,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 371,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Verso from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Verso and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Verso stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verso Corp has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Verso had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.42 million. equities research analysts predict that Verso Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.