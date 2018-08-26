Sun Life Financial INC Invests $263,000 in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 424,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 8.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 417,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 16.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $89.00 and gave the company a “$90.05” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $101.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

