Sun Life Financial INC Invests $231,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 958.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 810,794 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $9,681,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 651,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 381,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $5,990,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.97. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

