SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) versus Brooks Automation (BRKS) Head-To-Head Analysis

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (NASDAQ: BRKS) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 2 5 0 2.71

Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.55 $324.47 million $0.66 12.12 Brooks Automation $692.89 million 3.02 $62.61 million $1.24 23.91

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 15.40% 16.28% 11.01%

Volatility & Risk

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for critical process vacuum applications. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and sample management markets for life sciences in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.