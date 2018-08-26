Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $186,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 137,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,503.29% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

