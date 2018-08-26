Strs Ohio Purchases 6,508 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,719,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,623,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,067,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,765,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,823,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $134.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $134.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 43,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $5,185,528.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,900,767.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 15,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,797,749.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,208 shares of company stock worth $14,839,805 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

