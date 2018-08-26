StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 6.7% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $9,494.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Coindeal, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

808Coin (808) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 15,971,185,553,042 coins and its circulating supply is 15,971,186,053,109 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

