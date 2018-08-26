Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Insider Sells $678,950.00 in Stock

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $678,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $17,482,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.

Shares of STRA opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Strayer Education had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Strayer Education by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Strayer Education by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Strayer Education during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Strayer Education by 26.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Strayer Education by 11.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Strayer Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strayer Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

