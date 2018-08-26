Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Position Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 246,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.35% of Stoneridge worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $871.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.