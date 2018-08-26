Stifel Nicolaus Increases Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $95.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.65.
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $101.10.
In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823 in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
