Stifel Nicolaus Increases Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $95.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $101.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock worth $16,156,823 in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

