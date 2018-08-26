Stifel Financial Corp (SF) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $54.68 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

