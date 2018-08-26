Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10,743.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 858,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,206,000 after buying an additional 850,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,912,000 after buying an additional 476,803 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,785,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 756,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,380,000 after buying an additional 426,629 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,236,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $138.76 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

