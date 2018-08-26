Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Celgene by 4,047.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,576,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Celgene by 245.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,120 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Celgene by 25.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,235,000 after acquiring an additional 777,099 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter worth about $51,914,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,683,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.