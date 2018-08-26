Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $142,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $174,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $12.00 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

