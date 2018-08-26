Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Stericycle by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.32 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,194,516.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,541 shares of company stock worth $11,963,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

