Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Status has a market cap of $135.57 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00260642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00149270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033918 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Ovis, ChaoEX, IDAX, DDEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, BigONE, Coinrail, DragonEX, Gate.io, DEx.top, Upbit, Liqui, GOPAX, Bittrex, IDCM, IDEX, Tidex, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Koinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Neraex, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.