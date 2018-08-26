State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.90 Million Position in AMERCO (UHAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

In other AMERCO news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total value of $862,397.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.94. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $317.42 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.19.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

