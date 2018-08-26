State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 5,400 Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,092.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 819.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 382.83% and a negative return on equity of 94.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVS. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cann began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

