State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 3,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 114.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.19. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

