State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Penumbra Inc (PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 175.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Penumbra worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

In related news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $1,124,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,300.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,829. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $82.55 and a 12 month high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.78%. analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.