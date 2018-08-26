State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Insulet worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Insulet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 304,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Insulet by 24.2% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 29,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Insulet by 78.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Insulet from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $101,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $52,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,646. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD opened at $94.07 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.