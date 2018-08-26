State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,220 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $20,255,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 200,138 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 162.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after buying an additional 173,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $50,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $364,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,662 shares of company stock worth $6,535,154 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $77.68 and a 52 week high of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

