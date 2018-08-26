Stantec Inc. (STN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.14% of Stantec worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 54.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 365,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 60.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Stantec from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of STN stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

