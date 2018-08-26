Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Position Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

