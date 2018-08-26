Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 882,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103,718 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.17% of Target worth $67,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $219,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $2,093,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

