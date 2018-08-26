Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,456 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.21% of BBVA Banco Frances worth $55,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,489,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after acquiring an additional 577,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,386,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 352,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

BFR opened at $9.50 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BFR shares. TheStreet cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Santander upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

