Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2,070.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 789,651 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Square worth $51,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 1,725.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 1,476.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 736.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Buckingham Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.80 and a beta of 4.13. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $78.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $324,905.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,518,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,574,354. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

