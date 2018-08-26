Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,061.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,468 shares of company stock worth $1,417,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after buying an additional 2,365,483 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,674,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 694,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.