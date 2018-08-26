Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $889.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00260479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034846 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,478,908 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

