SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Shares Sold by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Timber Hill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Timber Hill LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,994.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 598,973 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,290,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,269,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $9,306,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $4,337,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $3,677,000.

KIE opened at $32.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

