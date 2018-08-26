SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Increased by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $287.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $242.93 and a 1-year high of $287.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

