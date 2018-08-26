SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000.

SPTS opened at $29.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0553 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

