Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sailpoint Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $536,719.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 20,479,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $443,579,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,961,111 shares of company stock worth $893,338,091 over the last quarter.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

