Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,400 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Renal Associates worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 28.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 48.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.22 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.70 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

