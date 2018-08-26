Spark Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in California Resources Corp (CRC)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of California Resources worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in California Resources by 677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,146,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,869,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Imperial Capital raised their target price on California Resources from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.