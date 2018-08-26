Southwest Airlines (LUV) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $674,941. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
