Southwest Airlines (LUV) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $674,941. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

