Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Boosted by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,675 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

LUV opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $674,941. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

