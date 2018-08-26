Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern First Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 50.4610249750723 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255. The company has a market cap of $316.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.51. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.88%. equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,375 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $64,281.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

