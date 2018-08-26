South32 (S32) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 205 ($2.62). Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of South32 to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 185 ($2.36) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($2.88) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.70).

S32 stock opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.53) on Friday. South32 has a one year low of GBX 143.25 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.02).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

