Sopheon (SPE) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sopheon (LON:SPE) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Sopheon stock opened at GBX 995 ($12.72) on Thursday. Sopheon has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 708 ($9.05).

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

