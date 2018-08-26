Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HighPoint Resources (HPR) Stock Price

Media coverage about HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HighPoint Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6609334078138 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

NYSE HPR opened at $5.25 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director Michael R. Starzer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $398,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.