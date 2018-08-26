Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enel Americas (ENIA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.5148110397653 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ENIA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

NYSE:ENIA opened at $7.90 on Friday. Enel Americas has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.