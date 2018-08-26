Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Price

News stories about Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kinross Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the mining company an impact score of 48.3093063793008 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.15. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.96 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.