Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Share Price

News articles about Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Ingalls Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.1579867728838 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

