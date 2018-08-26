Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hill International (HIL) Share Price

Media coverage about Hill International (NYSE:HIL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hill International earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2110454457167 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Hill International alerts:

Shares of HIL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 38,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,984. Hill International has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.19 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Hill International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.