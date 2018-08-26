Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Stock Price

Headlines about Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hemisphere Media Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1397576284251 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMTV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

