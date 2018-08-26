Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Price

Media coverage about Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axovant Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2437824833359 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Axovant Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 532,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,054. The stock has a market cap of $280.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Axovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). equities analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 14,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.