Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Midstates Petroleum (MPO) Stock Price

News stories about Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Midstates Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 46.8675209319962 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:MPO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $299.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.89. Midstates Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

In related news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

