Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CyrusOne (CONE) Share Price

News stories about CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CyrusOne earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0021500060905 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $67.87 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,800 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

