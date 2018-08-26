Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Price

News articles about Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Varian Medical Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.4146820552129 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of VAR opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $98.34 and a 12-month high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $152,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $420,550. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

